Hindi Diwas 2020: Date, history, importance, and significance

Hindi Diwas 2020: Hindi is one of the two official languages of the Union government -- the other being English. It is one of the 22 scheduled languages of the Republic of India.

Hindi Diwas 2020: As the name suggests, Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year to celebrate the language and to commemorate the event when it was adopted as one of the official languages of India. The Constituent Assembly of India had, in 1949, recognised and adopted Hindi — an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script — as the official language of the newly-formed nation.

Hindi is one of the two official languages of the Union government — the other being English. It is one of the 22 scheduled languages of the Republic of India. It is said that owing to the efforts of Beohar Rajendra Simha, along with Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt and Seth Govind Das, Hindi was recognised as one of the two official languages. In fact, it happened on Beohar Rajendra Simha’s 50th birthday, who happened to have illustrated the original final manuscript of the Constitution of India.

To showcase the importance of the day and the language, Hindi Diwas is celebrated across schools, colleges, office and organisations. Most schools and colleges across the country encourage students to participate in various literary and cultural programmes, as well as competitions. Teachers encourage students to write poems, essays, letters in the language. On this day, the President of the country gives awards to people for their contributions to the language, at a function held in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. This year, things will be naturally different because of the pandemic.

Largely, the day is a celebration of luminaries in the field of Hindi literature. So, if you are looking to celebrate it this year, you can pick up a Hindi book written by an author of your choice, and read it.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd