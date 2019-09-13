Hindi Diwas 2019: Why do we celebrate this day on September 14?

Hindi Diwas 2019: A day that marks the importance of the language and showcases its rich history and socio-political significance, Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14. The Constituent Assembly of India had, in 1949, recognised and adopted Hindi — an Indo-Aryan language — as the official language of the newly formed nation on this very day.

When India became independent, there were efforts by the government to widen the reach of the language. But well before that, in its 1925 Karachi session, the Indian National Congress had decided for Hindustani — the blend of Hindi and Urdu — to be made the lingua franca of independent India. This resolution, however, was modified later, and with the coming of Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, it was suggested that Hindi alone be made the national language.

As a language, Hindi not only commands respect, but is also widely spoken; its popularity sustained by Hindi cinema. We celebrate Hindi Diwas because we acknowledge the significance of the language that is spoken by 43.6 per cent speakers in India, who identify Hindi as their mother tongue — as of 2011 census.

The language has other variants as well, like Awadhi, Braj and Khadi Boli.