Hindi Diwas 2019: Date, history, importance, significance and celebration of this day in India

Hindi Diwas 2019: Every year, September 14 is observed and celebrated as Hindi Diwas. The Constituent Assembly of India had, in 1949, recognised and adopted Hindi — an Indo-Aryan language — as the official language of the newly formed nation. Written in Devanagari script, Hindi is one of the two official languages of the Union government — the other being English. It is one of the 22 scheduled languages of the Republic of India.

When India became independent, there were efforts by the government to widen the reach of the language. But well before that, in its 1925 Karachi session, the Indian National Congress had decided for Hindustani — the blend of Hindi and Urdu — to be made the lingua franca of independent India. This resolution, however, was modified later, and with the coming of Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, it was suggested that Hindi alone be made the national language.

Celebrations on the day

To showcase the importance of the day and the language, Hindi Diwas is celebrated across schools, colleges, office and organisations. Most schools and colleges across the country encourage students to participate in various literary and cultural programmes, as well as competitions.

On this day, the President of the country gives away awards to people for their contributions to the language, at a function held in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.

Hindi language speakers in India

Today, in India alone, there are roughly about 43.6 per cent speakers, who identify Hindi as their mother tongue — according to the 2011 census.

The language has other variants as well, like Awadhi, Braj and Khadi Boli.

Hindi and the world

After Chinese (all its variants), Spanish and English, Hindi is the fourth most-spoken language in the world with approximately 341 million native speakers.