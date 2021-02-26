Watch: Hina Khan reveals how she starts her day; shares recipe for morning juice

Hina Khan often gives fans a peek into her daily life on social media. Whether it is her cooking a meal, her skincare routine or her favourite makeup look — she shares it all on her Youtube channel.

She is back with her latest video in which she shares what her morning routine looks like.

Read on to know more about it!

Revealing how her resolution for 2021 is to eat healthy and clean, Hina mentions that she does some stretching after waking up in the morning. Then she consumes lukewarm water with some lemon juice in it, which she shared is good for the gut.

Next, she has a cup of bulletproof coffee. In order to make it, all you have to do is add 1.5 tablespoons of coffee along with a tablespoon of ghee to a cup of hot water. She reveals that while it took her some time to get used to the taste, now she cannot do without it.

She then moves on to her AM skincare routine which includes washing her face with a tea tree oil-based face wash followed by a serum.

By then it is time for breakfast and she goes on to share the recipe of her morning juice.

Here’s the recipe:

1 chopped – Beetroot

1 chopped – Carrot

1 chopped – Frozen banana

½ cup – Water

1 chopped – Apple

2 tbsp – Soaked chia seeds (for extra fibre)

Steps:

Add all the ingredients mentioned above and blend nicely. Transfer it to a glass and then give it a stir. Enjoy!

