Like Hina Khan’s ‘no-makeup’ look? Here’s how to get it right

Would you like to recreate her makeup look? (Photo: Hina Khan/ Youtube, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Hina Khan not only impresses with her fashion choices, but she also has incredible makeup skills. So, when the Naagin actor took to her YouTube channel to share her ‘no-makeup’ makeup look. we had to decode it for you. Hina Khan’s beauty looks always have a lot to offer and are certainly a treasure trove for makeup aficionados.

If you too love her looks, then check out her latest video below.

ALSO READ | 5 beauty reels from Hina Khan’s Instagram to beat midweek blues

Steps

The actor begins by thoroughly moisturising her face and shares that when she wants to keep the base makeup light, she uses the concealer as foundation. Hina then applies the product in small dots and blends it using her fingers.

After setting the base, she uses a compact powder for more coverage. Next, using a spoolie brush, she sets her eyebrows.

READ| Looking for an easy night skincare routine? Check out what Hina Khan does

Hina then focuses on her eyes and applies a light golden eyeshadow using her fingers, following by an eyeliner to create a winged flick using soft and short strokes.

While the eyeliner dries, she lines her lips with a muted pink lip liner and applies a tinted lip balm. Then she curls her eyelashes and applies a generous dose of mascara. Using the same lip liner, she smokes out her lower waterline to define her eyes.

Finally, she applies pink coral blush and a golden highlighter on the top points of her face to complete the look.

READ| These easy tips will help you make your lipstick last longer under the face mask

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd