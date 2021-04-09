Hina Khan did her own makeup; here’s how you can easily recreate the look

What do you think about her look? (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram, Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Hina Khan loves doing her makeup, and we must say that we are fans of her skills. From using the right amount of highlighter to generously coating the eyelashes with mascara — she knows how to keep it on point. Don’t believe us? Her latest Instagram post, in which she is glowing, is proof!

If you too, much like us, would like to recreate her subtle look, then here is where you ought to be. Stay with us as we decode the makeup look — which is perfect for summers — to help you recreate it.

Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Here’s how you can get Hina Khan’s makeup look

*Prep up your skin with an illuminating moisturiser that nourishes your skin and gives it a glow-from-within look.

*Next, apply a sheer foundation or BB cream for very light coverage to even out the skin tone. Dust some powder with a fluffy brush (using a very light hand) so that the base does not crease.

*Fill up your eyebrows with soft strokes using an eyebrow pencil for a natural look. Moving on to the eyes, use a liquid champagne golden eyeshadow or your trusted liquid highlighter and apply softly on the eyelids using a blending brush.

*Lightly contour your cheeks using a bronzer to highlight the cheekbones. Use the same on the crease of your eyelids to give dimension.

*Use the same liquid champagne golden eyeshadow or highlighter and apply it generously on the points the sun hits your face. Blend it nicely. Apply a generous dose of mascara to get lengthened lashes. Finish the look with a clear lip gloss.

