Glam up with Hina Khan’s winter makeup look

Would you like to recreate this look? (Photo: Hina Khan/ Youtube, designed by Gargi Singh)

Hina Khan’s YouTube channel is filled with myriad skincare tricks and tips along with makeup videos. And looks like we are off to a good start in 2021 because the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor recently uploaded a makeup tutorial where she shows how she gets her smokey eye glamourous look.

Watch the video below and read the steps as we decode her look for you!

Steps to get Hina’s glamourous winter makeup look

She begins by hydrating her face by spritzing some rose water. After the skin absorbs it, she massages about 4-5 drops of retinol serum into her face.

Next, she dots some foundation on her face and blends it using her fingertips. She then sets the base in place by applying compact powder.

She then applies camel brown colour to her eyes, providing some depth to her crease. Then, to give her eyes look a smokey effect, she uses a black eyeshadow and blends it on her lids. Hina’s pro tip: when using your eyeshadow, always start with less.

Using her highlighter, she focuses on her brow bone and then applies kohl on her lower lashline. Filing in her eyebrows with soft strokes, she adds a hint of colour on her cheeks with a coral-tone blush.

Finally, she adds a golden highlighter on the high points of her face and completes the look with a generous dose of mascara.

