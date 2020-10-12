Watch: How Hina Khan got COVID-19 test done before entering the Big Boss house

Hina Khan shared how she was scared prior to the test. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Youtube, designed by Gargi Singh)

The pandemic brought the world to a standstill and restricted most people inside their homes. But, as is said, the show must go on and after six long months, reality show Bigg Boss 14 has finally started. However, with so many contestants, camerapersons, artistes and other crew members, the risk of infection from Covid 19 looms large at shooting locations and sets. Which is why it is important for everyone to get themselves tested — and actor Hina Khan’s latest video is about exactly that.

The video begins with Hina mentioning how there are certain do’s and don’ts everyone has to follow before entering the House — i.e getting a COVID test along with a few blood tests done. She goes on to share that it is the first time she is getting herself tested. She says, “I am extremely scared, but I really wanted to share the process with you all.”

The over 4-minute long video shows how medical personnel come to the actor’s house as she is seen sitting nervously at her dining table. The sample collector wears a mask and gloves and then takes two swabs — one each from the mouth and nose — for testing. This is repeated thrice on separate days, along with a few blood tests too.

Hina is seen patiently following the protocols in the video, while also asking the phlebotomist what all tests need to be done. The actor tested negative and is currently in the Big Boss house.

