Cuteness alert: Shilpa Shetty featured an adorable member of her family in her Sunday binge video

It will not be a stretch to say that Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a big-time foodie. A fitness enthusiast, Shilpa frequently indulges in desserts and goodies and regularly posts videos of her ‘Sunday binge’. She recently posted a Sunday binge video, but there was a twist.

This time, it was not she who indulged in guilt-free eating, but her canine. The pooch, Truffle, was seen devouring a full scoop of ice cream. Shilpa shared a cute video of her pet where she can be seen licking ice cream; later the actor was seen feeding her with the help of a spoon. “Sunday binge. It is not mine. It is for Truffle,” she said in the video.

As she fed her dog, Shilpa revealed it was vegan and sugar-free and requested her fans to not give sugar and salt to their pets as they can be harmful for their stomach and coat.

According to a Healthline report, a large amount of salt may lead to salt poisoning in pets that can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, seizures, and sometimes even death. It is suggested not to feed food items that are high in sodium content like potato chips and popcorn etc.

The same report also listed the harmful effect of sugar on pets. The consumption of sugar can cause a rapid drop in blood sugar levels which may also lead to liver failure. The common symptoms include muscle weakness and seizures. Xylitol is commonly found in candy, chewing gum, baked goods, and toothpaste, so it is suggested to keep these food items away from your pets.

These, however, are not the only foods that are a big no-no for pets; other common foods that should not be fed to dogs include milk, dairy products, cooked bones, raw meat, and eggs.

