Hillary Clinton rocks a headband again, but in a throwback picture

Friday, February 26, 2021
February 26, 2021 2:10:05 pm
Hillary Clinton recently shared a throwback picture on her social media, wherein she gave her followers a glimpse of her '90s style, featuring a headband, of course!

Hillary Clinton’s hair has its own fanbase, and has been the subject of discussion for people for ages. She has been hailed as the first politician to have introduced a hair accessory into politics, so much so that the former first lady of the US has been understood to have once been devoted to headbands.

She recently shared this throwback picture on her social media, wherein she gave her followers a glimpse of her ’90s style, featuring a headband, of course!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton)

In the picture, she wears classic fringe hair, a chunky silver neck-piece and matching earrings, along with a pink high-neck sweater, a blue blazer, and a headband. “Headband season. February, 1992. #tbt (sic),” the former presidential candidate captioned the image.

In the comments, people have called her ‘iconic’, ‘queen’, and ‘classic’, reminiscent of the time when she was making a huge impact on US politics.

In a 2015 article in the Time magazine, writer Tessa Berenson notes that Clinton herself was certainly aware of the dialogue her hair engenders, and had written in her 2003 book ‘Living History‘ — which Time excerpted — about struggling to adapt to her new style spotlight: “For most of my life I had paid little attention to my clothes. I liked headbands. They were easy, and I couldn’t imagine that they suggested anything good, bad or indifferent about me to the American public. But during the [1992] campaign, some of my friends began a mission to spruce up my appearance. They brought me racks of clothes to try on, and they told me the headband had to go. What they understood, and I didn’t, was that a First Lady’s appearance matters.”

In 1992, her husband Bill Clinton became a candidate for the 1992 Democratic presidential nomination, and in 1993, when he took office as the president, Hillary became the first lady.

