Hilary Duff has made peace with her body: ‘I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me’

Hilary Duff is proud of her body and she is not holding back from sharing her thoughts.

The 34-year-old opened up about body image issues and suffering from an eating disorder during an interview with Women’s Health magazine, for which she posed nude on the cover for its ‘Body Issue’.

The Lizzie McGuire star — now a mother of three — told the publication that she sometimes feels pressured by her job, having to look a certain way. “Because of my career path, I can’t help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny’,” she said.

The actor also shared that when she was 17, she suffered from a year-long eating disorder. “It was horrifying.”

The decision to pose nude for the cover arose from the fact that Duff — who shares 10-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughters Banks (3) and Mae (1) with husband Matthew Koma — is now in a positive space when it comes to her body. “I’m proud of my body. I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through. I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position,” she was quoted as saying.

The decision to accept and embrace her body came to her after the birth of her daughter Banks. She told the outlet: “…perhaps after having Banks. I didn’t even know if I was going to have the opportunity to have another child [after the divorce]. So, being a mom again, maybe. It was a whole mix of things — of being settled and realising I’m powerful and talented and smart. All mental things.”

The actor also stated that in the months leading to the photoshoot for the magazine, she was working out, doing “hour-long workouts four days a week” with a new trainer. Together, they would do “weighted squats followed by supersets of squats on a Bosu ball“.

The How I Met Your Father star added that she wants to “work on the inside”. “We bust our a** to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can. We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this sh*t. But I want to work on the inside. That’s the most important part of the system.”

