Beyond the number: The truth about why you don’t really need SPF 100

While a higher SPF offers more protection, it doesn’t mean you can stay in the sun indefinitely.

google-preferred-btn
sunscreenHere's what to consider (Source: Freepik)

With so many theories about sunscreen and SPF (sun protection factor), many people feel confused and misled into believing that higher SPF means more protection. However, that may not be true. Taking to Instagram, content creator Shashank Alshi recently said that 30 SPF blocks 97 per cent of the sun’s rays, 50 SPF blocks 98 per cent, and those with 60 SPF also block 98 per cent. “They don’t block more than that. You don’t really need more than 50 SPF,” said Alshi.

Is this true? Let’s verify

Dr Shweta Mishra, a facial cosmetic and aesthetic surgeon at Sharva Clinic, New Delhi, said sun protection is essential for maintaining healthy, youthful skin.

SPF measures the time you can stay in the sun without getting sunburned, and according to Dr Mishra, “a higher SPF provides more extended protection“. “When it comes to sunscreen, a higher SPF indeed means more protection against harmful UV rays, which are the primary cause of premature ageing, pigmentation, and skin cancers,” said Dr Mishra.

For example, if your skin typically burns after 10 minutes of sun exposure, an SPF 30 sunscreen would theoretically allow you to stay in the sun for 30 times longer without burning, explained Dr Mishra.

However, Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, Mumbai, said that it is a “common misconception that a higher SPF always means better protection, which is not always the case”. “Sunscreens with SPF 50 are often recommended by the dermatologist due to their range of rewarding benefits. It provides enough protection for your skin without the need for extremely high SPF, like 60 or 70. For maximum benefits, one should apply it the right way,” said Dr Kapoor.

tanning Here’s what to consider (Source: Pexels)

Moreover, it’s important to understand that “no sunscreen can block 100 per cent of UV rays”. “So, reapplication every 2-3 hours and taking additional protective measures, like wearing hats and sunglasses, is crucial,” said Dr Mishra.

Also, while a higher SPF offers more protection, it doesn’t mean you can stay in the sun indefinitely.

Story continues below this ad

“Always apply sunscreen generously, and avoid sun exposure during peak hours to ensure your skin remains healthy, vibrant, and protected from the damaging effects of the sun,” said Dr Mishra.

Also Read | Sunscreen pills are the newest fad in the skincare market. Should you use them?

If you have never applied any SPF previously, then consulting a dermatologist can be helpful, said Dr Kapoor.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shashank Alshi (@alshihacks)

 

 

 

“Your dermatologist may suggest an optimal sunscreen with SPF 30 or more that suits your skin type, texture, and conditions. Apply a generous layer of sunscreen to your face, hands, neck, and the back of your ears for effective results. Do not ditch or skip sunscreen even on cloudy days or when staying indoors. That’s because UV rays can easily penetrate through windows when you choose to stay indoors,” said Dr Kapoor.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Nithin Kamath on the every day fight to rebuild his speech after suffering a stroke: 'My ability to speak is now a drawback'
Nithin Kamath
How your pet’s gut health affects behaviour and aggression
Is your pet’s aggression or anxiety coming from the gut?
‘Meri toh koi participation thi hi nahi na’: What Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s exchange reveals about how parents experience childbirth differently
Archana Puran Singh
'My urine smells really badly lately, like acid. What could be the reason?'
urine
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Bill Gates' watch collection
Bill Gates is believed to have only 3 pieces in his watch collection; lets look at them
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note
10 years of Bumrah: From jet lag to centre stage: The night Jasprit Bumrah announced himself
India's pace magician Jasprit Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debuts during an eventful Australia, 10 years ago.
Rinku Singh's T20I strike rate is 287.83 in 19th & 20th overs, and that is why he is India's must-have finisher
Rinku did not biff five maximums in a row in Nagpur on Wednesday, but glimpsed that the forthcoming weeks could define India’s first bona fide T20I finisher. (CREIMAS)
Before India-AI Impact Summit 2026, a hard question: Who gets a say in AI governance?
The study examined brain changes over a lifetime but did not differentiate between genders, leading to potential questions about factors such as menopause. (Image for representation: Freepik)
‘It’s a pretty intense time’: Satya Nadella at Davos opens up about fierce AI competition
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was part of a fireside chat that was hosted by All-in podcast host and investor Jason Calacanis, and noted investor David Sacks. (Image: YouTube/@allin)
Nvidia approved use of ‘pirated books’ for training its AI models, lawsuit alleges
Nviidia
Nithin Kamath on the every day fight to rebuild his speech after suffering a stroke: 'My ability to speak is now a drawback'
Nithin Kamath
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Rs 13.7 crore watch: Jacob & Co unveils gem-studded ‘Opera Vantara’ featuring hand-painted Anant Ambani figurine: ‘can’t even figure out how to tell time’
Jacob & Co anant ambani watch
Merit alone can’t make you a CEO, says leadership coach; urges professionals to embrace office politics
He clarified that entrepreneurs need to approach office politics differently from corporate professionals
Lost cat travels over 115 miles across countries to reunite with owners
Despite local animal welfare groups' help and repeated returns to the area, the couple found no trace of their cat
Why this Rs 1.2-crore Mumbai apartment is leaving netizens speechless: ‘Matchboxes can hold more sticks’
Mumbai real estate
Zomato rider rescues puppy from speeding vehicles; adopts him: ‘Bohot dino baad koi dost mila hai’
Zomato rider rescues puppy
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement