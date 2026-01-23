Beyond the number: The truth about why you don’t really need SPF 100

With so many theories about sunscreen and SPF (sun protection factor), many people feel confused and misled into believing that higher SPF means more protection. However, that may not be true. Taking to Instagram, content creator Shashank Alshi recently said that 30 SPF blocks 97 per cent of the sun’s rays, 50 SPF blocks 98 per cent, and those with 60 SPF also block 98 per cent. “They don’t block more than that. You don’t really need more than 50 SPF,” said Alshi.

Dr Shweta Mishra, a facial cosmetic and aesthetic surgeon at Sharva Clinic, New Delhi, said sun protection is essential for maintaining healthy, youthful skin.

SPF measures the time you can stay in the sun without getting sunburned, and according to Dr Mishra, “a higher SPF provides more extended protection“. “When it comes to sunscreen, a higher SPF indeed means more protection against harmful UV rays, which are the primary cause of premature ageing, pigmentation, and skin cancers,” said Dr Mishra.

For example, if your skin typically burns after 10 minutes of sun exposure, an SPF 30 sunscreen would theoretically allow you to stay in the sun for 30 times longer without burning, explained Dr Mishra.

However, Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, Mumbai, said that it is a “common misconception that a higher SPF always means better protection, which is not always the case”. “Sunscreens with SPF 50 are often recommended by the dermatologist due to their range of rewarding benefits. It provides enough protection for your skin without the need for extremely high SPF, like 60 or 70. For maximum benefits, one should apply it the right way,” said Dr Kapoor.

Moreover, it’s important to understand that “no sunscreen can block 100 per cent of UV rays”. “So, reapplication every 2-3 hours and taking additional protective measures, like wearing hats and sunglasses, is crucial,” said Dr Mishra.

Also, while a higher SPF offers more protection, it doesn’t mean you can stay in the sun indefinitely.

“Always apply sunscreen generously, and avoid sun exposure during peak hours to ensure your skin remains healthy, vibrant, and protected from the damaging effects of the sun,” said Dr Mishra.

If you have never applied any SPF previously, then consulting a dermatologist can be helpful, said Dr Kapoor.

“Your dermatologist may suggest an optimal sunscreen with SPF 30 or more that suits your skin type, texture, and conditions. Apply a generous layer of sunscreen to your face, hands, neck, and the back of your ears for effective results. Do not ditch or skip sunscreen even on cloudy days or when staying indoors. That’s because UV rays can easily penetrate through windows when you choose to stay indoors,” said Dr Kapoor.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.