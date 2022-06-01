Want to hide your double chin? Try these five makeup hacks

It can be quite annoying when certain camera angles capture your double chin. While there is nothing wrong with it, there may be many health reasons for it, one of which is fat accumulation. It is always advisable to get yourself checked if you suddenly put on weight.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Aakriti Gandhi, a makeup artist and influencer, says one must not be ashamed of their double chin. “Having a double chin can make you lose your self-confidence and that’s why some people try to hide it. Although you can totally slay your look with your double chin as it is, we have a quick makeup fix,” she says.

Read on to find out what you can do about it.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

1. Focus on the jawline

As the double chin is around the jawline, you need products to chisel it and create an illusion of it being toned. You can do that by opting for a contour palette that will make your jawline appear supermodel-like. Contour your face just below the chin, making a triangular shape on both sides and blending it downwards for a subtle shadow. You also need to contour your neck so that your face, chin and neck are blended.

ALSO READ | Mira Kapoor shares a refreshing face massage routine; check it out

2. Choose the right texture and formula

Always opt for a matte textured bronzer or contour sticks; they are easier to blend across your face, unlike a shimmer which accentuates your double chin. Foundation sticks in darker tones can also do the trick as they are great for contouring when you want a precise chisel.

3. Bold lips

What you choose for your lips goes a long way — to how you want your chin to look. Opt for bolder, brighter colours like dark red, browns, and maroons. You can also choose shimmery lip glosses. The trick is to take the focus away from your chin.

4. Cheek and eye makeup

Another cool trick to divert the attention is by getting the focus on your eyes and cheeks by using some blush and pairing it with some fun eye makeup to add a flush of colour.

5. Show off that neckline

Show off your neckline, collarbones, and chest by using a highlighter. This will also help you blend in the bronzer you have used to hide that double chin to make the entire camouflage more natural-looking.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!