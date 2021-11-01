Happy Dhanteras 2021: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Wallpaper, Photos, Pics, Pictures and Greetings

November 1, 2021 8:00:36 pm
Happy Dhanteras 2021 Wishes Images, Wallpaper, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations in India. ‘Dhan’ signifies wealth and ‘teras’ denotes the thirteenth day of the moon cycle. On this day, devotees worship Lord Kubera, also known as the God of wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi, on this auspicious day.
On this occasion, people believe it is auspicious to purchase gold and silver which will bring them and their loved ones prosperity and luck. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 2, 2021.
Here are some of the wishes that you can share with your friends and family on this auspicious day.
* May this Dhanteras celebrations endow you with opulence and prosperity. Wishing you a bright future and Shubh Dhanteras!
*May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with all things great this festive season. Have a bright and happy Dhanteras.
*May this Dhanteras light up new dreams and fresh hopes, may undiscovered avenues fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family!
*May this Dhanteras endow you with opulence and prosperity. May happiness come to your steps easily. Shubh Dhanteras!
*On this auspicious festival of Dhanteras, may your life shimmer with silver; shine with gold and dazzle like platinum!
