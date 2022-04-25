An effective skincare routine to prevent post-workout breakouts

Working out is not just great for your physical and mental health but your skin, too. Besides toning your body, burning calories, and keeping the risk of a host of diseases at bay, regular workouts also ensure that your skin feels great and looks it. But, you need to protect your skin while exercising as the sweat and dirt can often cause your skin to breakout if not taken of care of with a pre-workout skincare routine. So, while planning your workout for the day, don’t forget to take your skin into consideration.

ALSO READ | Simple tips to get glowing skin this summer

Apart from keeping yourself well-hydrated, dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal shared an effective and easy-to-follow skincare routine that will ensure your skin doesn’t breakout, no matter how much you sweat during your workout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika)

This is what Dr Mittal suggested:

Wash your face right before you workout

right before you workout Use a cold towel on your face throughout to wipe sweat, pollution, and dirt

Use a toner, facial mist, or elixir throughout your workout

Wash your face immediately post workout

Treat skin with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide

In an earlier Instagram post, Dr Mittal had also shared post-workout skincare tips which include the following:

1. Always clean your face after a workout: Use a gentle cleanser that works for your skin type. Keeping a sweat-free face can prevent the pores from clogging.

2. Don’t ignore the body: Post-workout toxins usually get soaked into clothes. Ideally, one should take a quick shower and change into clean clothes.

3. Moisturize: Skin can feel flushed and red following a workout due to heat from exercise. Apply a gentle moisturizer following your cleanse to help soothe the skin with a sunscreen.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!