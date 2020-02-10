Here’s why you should brush your lips with a toothbrush

You may begin by using a toothbrush with soft bristles and an exfoliant. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You may begin by using a toothbrush with soft bristles and an exfoliant. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

So far, we knew that a toothbrush is reserved exclusively for the cleaning of teeth. And then when the bristles wear out, for the cleaning of obscure spaces within the house. But, did you know you can rub the toothbrush on your lips, too? As odd and painful as that may read, science says that by doing so, you may be able to exfoliate the skin and prevent chapping of lips. Read on.

How to do it?

It is, of course, important to be gentle when using the toothbrush on the lips, since the skin here is extra sensitive and soft. If you use force, you may cause them to bleed, too. It is known that unlike the other parts of the body, your lips do not produce oil to keep them moist. As such, they may sometimes become dry. And as tempting as it may seem to lick them from time to time, it may cause them to become drier.

You may begin by using a toothbrush with soft bristles and an exfoliant. First, wet your lips with warm water. Then, apply the exfoliant on the lips. Next, brush them gently using the toothbrush. Wash off with warm water after you are done, and immediately apply a moisturizer like coconut oil or olive oil.

Brushing your lips increases the blood flow and removes the flakiness. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Brushing your lips increases the blood flow and removes the flakiness. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

You can make an exfoliant naturally at home using baking soda, ground coffee and even toothpaste. Remember, however, to not overdo it; limit lip brushing to once a week.

The benefits

It is largely believed that using toothpaste instead of other exfoliants may benefit your lips, since it is gentler. Brushing your lips increases the blood flow and removes the flakiness, making the skin appear smoother and healthier. If you have way too many cracks, it is advisable to skip the brush, and use the tip of your finger instead.

Also, if you suffer from severe irritation, avoid exfoliation altogether. Instead, use products that moisturize chapped lips really well. These include: beeswax, cocoa butter, petroleum jelly, lemon juice and coconut oil.

