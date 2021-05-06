Why you must include fermented rice water in your hair care routine

Have you tried using fermented rice water in your haircare routine? (Photo: Pixabay)

Most of us know about the marvellous effects of fermented rice water on the skin. But, did you know it can do wonders to your hair, too?

Popularly used in Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia, it is an age-old secret that got lost with time but is now gradually making a comeback. “According to researchers, women in the Heian period (794 to 1185 CE) in Japan had floor-length hair that they kept healthy by bathing in rice water,” says, Stuti Kothari, co-founder at Wishcare.

But using rice water not only keeps the hair healthy, but it also delays premature ageing of hair.

Why fermented rice water?

Rice contains a lot of vitamins and minerals, but since it is cooked in water, the nutrients get washed away once the water is extracted. Rice water is known to be rich in antioxidants, amino acids, vitamin B complex and vitamin E.

“According to a 2012 study, fermented substances have a higher amount of antioxidants. Antioxidants may combat hair and skin cell damage, which is why they are typical ingredients in beauty products,” she told indianexpress.com

What are the benefits?

“The low pH value and high nutrients in fermented rice water make it an excellent conditioner. It makes hair stronger and healthier from the roots as well as adds a healthy shine,” she said, adding that it is suggested to use this ingredient as the last step in your haircare routine.

It makes your tresses smooth, shiny and also helps detangling long hair easily.

“They also contain allantoin, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, as well as proteins that help in strengthening the hair shaft and filling in the cracks. Additionally, rice water hair treatment reduces friction, increases elasticity, and closes the cuticle leaving hair extra shiny,” shared Kothari.

You can use fermented rice water in the form of a hair spray. Check out this easy DIY here.

