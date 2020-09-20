Here’s why you need to incorporate sulphate-free products in your skincare regime

There are multiple studies available online that show us the dangers of chemical-laden skincare products. (Photo: Getty)

We all love a good skincare regime having a lot of skincare products ranging from a foaming face wash to an essence a serum and a lathering moisturiser. But here’s the burning question: Are your skincare products safe? Are they right for you?

While we use at least 5 products on a daily basis, that makes for more than 100 ingredients being used on the largest organ of our body i.e skin. Dolly Kumar, Founder of Skinella says, “Out of those ingredients, many are unsafe and harmful. This matters because what you put on your body is just as important to what you put in your body and since most of the chemicals in your skincare products are absorbed into your bloodstream, it’s vital to make the right choice.”

Here’s why you need to steer clear of sulphate products from your routine

While we are all trying to make a place for clean beauty products in our cabinet, it’s no wonder, sulphate-free skincare products are all the rage now. (Photo: Getty) While we are all trying to make a place for clean beauty products in our cabinet, it’s no wonder, sulphate-free skincare products are all the rage now. (Photo: Getty)

“There are multiple studies available online that show us the dangers of chemical-laden skincare products. One of the most common chemicals in skincare products are sulphates” shares Ms Kumar.

Did you know that sulphates are nothing but detergents which are commonly found in multiple products like your face wash or body wash to form a lather?

On the contrary, they might not be that bad because these products have varying quantities of sulphates but the issue only arises when you have been using them for longer periods of time. Ms Kumar shares, “It dries out the skin, leaving it feeling flaky and itchy. This happens because sulphates strip your skin of natural oils.” Not only that but this also leads to excess production of oil in your skin because your pores are trying to make up for the natural oils that have been stripped off.

While we are all trying to make a place for clean beauty products in our cabinet, it’s no wonder, sulphate-free skincare products are all the rage now. “Among the many benefits of using sulphate-free skin products, one worthy of mention is that it retains the natural oil balance of your skin while cleansing. It leaves your skin supple, prevents rash, and other skin conditions. Most of all sulphate-free products are suitable for all skin types so you don’t have to worry about examining the label” says Ms Kumar.

With skincare products doing more harm than good, the best way to go about forming a healthy skincare routine is to go for natural ingredients. “These ingredients are safe and meet the same standard as natural foods, which means they don’t contain harmful adulterants,” says Ms Kumar. When you choose natural products they work in harmony at the same time letting the skin breathe and allowing it to mend itself naturally. We have to understand that while we continue to use skincare products trying to heal our skin or solve our concerns, one needs to understand that “they have the potential to heal or restore damaged skin cells and prevent hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, fine lines, pimples, etc. Regular use of these products could set you on the path to younger-looking, radiant skin” says Ms Kumar.

However, most of all why we suggest you stay away from sulphates and other chemicals is because “not only does harsh chemicals mean significantly fewer toxins go down the drain and back into the earth” says Ms Kumar. Thus do your part by opting natural skin products which work wonders for your skin but also making a positive change to help the environment.

