Here’s why you need the goodness of cucumbers in your skincare routine

Sundays always call for some self pampering, vis-a-vis skincare. As the week comes to an end, you owe it to yourself to treat your skin better and try some new home-based remedies. Here is a simple routine that is largely popular and a favourite for many: cucumber face mask. Find out about its benefits and how you can make it at home.

Method

* Making the mask is easy. First blend a half unpeeled cucumber until it becomes a watery paste.

* Next, pour this paste through a strainer, so as to make it more consistent, by getting rid of any solid bits, including seeds.

* Now all you have to do is apply the paste to your face, after you have washed it. Let the mask sit for 15 minutes.

* Once done, wash the face again with regular water and pat it dry.

* You can also add two tablespoons of aloe vera gel to the cucumber mixture before you apply it on the face.

The benefits

The first thing the cucumber mask does is that it hydrates the skin. So, it can be particularly helpful for those who have the problem of dry skin. It is also known to reduce the puffiness on the face, especially around the eyes. Wearing this mask first thing in the day can soothe your skin and rejuvenate it. By relieving your skin from redness and inflammation, it can also solve the problem of acne. The mask tightens the pores and gives your skin a cooling effect. This mask is a must for those who are looking to avoid premature aging of skin.

Will you be trying it out today?

