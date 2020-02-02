Here’s why you need a nude eye shadow pallet in your makeup vanity

Use a brown eyeshadow pallet to contour and bronze your face. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Use a brown eyeshadow pallet to contour and bronze your face. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Just like red lipstick, a neutral eyeshadow pallet is a must-have in your makeup vanity. From a fancy event to a job interview or a meeting, a neutral brown eyeshadow pallet is a game-changer. It works in multiple ways right from last-minute contouring to filling your eyebrows or simply creating a soft smokey-eye look. It is imperative that you have it in your vanity. Listed here are all the reasons as to why a neutral eyeshadow pallet can take your makeup game quite a few notches higher.

A neutral eyeshadow pallet can give you numerous looks at once. It is a one-time investment per se, because you can build anything right from a soft brown smokey eye which is great for parties or brunch or you could simply use any of the brown shades and highlight the crease of your eyelids. This accentuates your eyes and brings your overall makeup look together.

Secondly, a brown eyes shadow pallet has the perfect shades for contouring and bronzing. Don’t we love double-duty products? If you have a neutral eyeshadow pallet, you wouldn’t have to carry a contouring powder or a bronzer. One pallet does it all for you.

You can ditch your basic black eyeliner and go for something soft. Spritz your thin angled brush with a makeup setting spray and dab the brush in a brown eyeshadow and make a soft winged eyeliner. It breaks the monotony and looks way natural.

If you are running out of your brow pomade or your brow powder, you could simply use one of the dark colours and fill your brows for more fuller brows.

Most neutral brown eyeshadow pallets consist of shimmery shades that double up as highlighters, too. Take a small fluffy brush and place some on the inner corner of your eyes and the high points of your face for a glowing look.

Here’s how you can get an easy neutral eyeshadow look.

Step 1: Once you have achieved your flawless base, take a fluffy crease brush and swipe a light brown eyeshadow colour all across the lid to give a uniform base. Once that is done, take a dark brown or a chocolate brown shade and highlight the crease with a dome-shaped brush.

Step 2: Once you have highlighted the crease, it is time to decide if you want to go for a shimmery look or a matte eye look. For a shimmery look, with your fingers, dab on to the shimmery pan and place the shimmer exactly at the centre of your eyelids. Then, take a blending brush and blend out the shimmer for a clean and a polished look.

Step 3: If you want to go for a matte eye look, then take a fluffy brush and add a peanut brown shade on the centre and blend it out with the dark shade you placed on the crease for a gradient finish. Complete the look with winged eyeliner or a generous dose of mascara.

