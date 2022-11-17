Shenaz Treasury lists reasons why ‘there is no education like travel’

Who does not look forward to a holiday? After all, a vacation not only provides a break from the mundane routine but is also a great way to rejuvenate and recuperate. However, Shenaz Treasury, actor-blogger, thinks that there is more to travel than meets the eye. “There is no education like travel and no better investment in yourself than travel,” she captioned a post on Instagram. “When my sister says, my son has school I can’t take him on a trip, I always tell her travelling is more important than school,” she added.

As such, the Delhi Belly actor shared a few “personal reasons” that make her feel travel is as important as education.

We come to know about new cultures

When we leave our homes and go exploring new places, we get exposed to new cultures, which we may or may not have heard about. Such exposures help us connect with people from various cultures and introduce us to their beliefs, lifestyle, and customs. Travelling not only makes us learn about different cultures but help us evolve as a person, too. “We become more open to other people’s perspectives, beliefs, and religions. We immerse ourselves in their culture, dress, food, and lifestyle. Also, it gives us a new perspective on life,” said Shenaz.

We learn to live in the present

Shenaz revealed that a lot of her travels in her early 20s were, probably, escapism. She added that every time she had a breakup or lost a job or something bad happened, she would take a bus or a train and go somewhere. “I was away from that challenge, and living in the moment. I guess, I still do that a lot,” she said.

We meet new people

Travelling enables us to meet and interact with different people. We might find interesting people on a train, bus, or practically anywhere as we hit the roads. The shared experience or the same passion or like-mindedness may give you new friends. Chatting with the people you find while travelling and “hearing their stories help open our minds, and make friends,” said Shenaz.

Travel helps keep you healthy

When you go out, you are just focussed on exploring new places including people and their culture, belief, and lifestyle. As we immersed ourselves in the experience, we feel happy, enthusiastic, and adventurous enough to take on various challenges. “Take my parents to a new place and they are filled with awe and wonder. They walk more, they explore more. This keeps them young and healthy!” she said.

We get out of our comfort zone

At first, it might be a little tough to leave your comfort zone and go to an unknown place, but once you start going out you will actually like interacting with people and visiting new places. “Travel takes us away from the comfort zone and forces us to experience new and different things!”

We get to try local cuisine

When we go out, we get an opportunity to try new cuisine in their most authentic form. At times you may instantly like the cuisine and may introduce it to your family as well.

Travelling rejuvenates

Travel provides us with a break from the monotonous life and takes us away from day-to-day stress and responsibilities. “It makes us relax and unwind. Traveling takes away all the stress and helps in mental and physical rejuvenation.

We see incredible places

This is a no-brainer. Every time you travel, you will see some incredible places. “Every place has a story to tell and travel helps in living each story,” she said.

We come back with exciting stories

When you travel and observe the world around you, you come back with a lot of stories to tell. “If I have grandkids, I will entertain them,” she added.

We learn new languages

Whenever we travel to a foreign land we make sure to learn some basic words to get around. “Travelling may make you learn new languages or maybe a few words here and there, especially if we meet someone interesting to communicate with,”

