Here’s why people are finding Jill Biden’s latest look relatable

The first lady was seen in a powder pink coat, hair tied up and put together using a scrunchie. (Photo: Twitter/@FLOTUS)

As the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden has served one too many looks, most of them symbolic with hidden messages. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, she had shared a picture from her visit to a Capitol Hill bakery to buy sweets for the occasion. “Shhh — don’t tell Joe!” he had captioned the image, which won her a lot of appreciation online.

Dropped by @TheSweetLobby earlier to pick up some Valentine’s treats for the weekend. Shhh – don’t tell Joe! 💕 pic.twitter.com/YXmtLciuws — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 13, 2021

Netizens praised her for supporting a small business. They were also taken by her overall look — the first lady was seen in a powder pink coat, hair tied up and put together using a scrunchie. As such, many netizens opined that this was quite a relatable look for someone who lives in the White House now.

Check out some of these reactions:

The first lady also appeared to wear a pair of flower-shaped earrings that complemented her look. Needless to say, this look was a hit.

Additionally, the Bidens have also decorated the outside of the White House North Lawn with pink, white, and red cutout hearts displaying words like ‘healing’, ‘compassion’, ‘love’, and ‘unity’.

The first lady’s office said in a statement provided to the Associated Press that it was her idea of sending “surprise Valentine messages to the country”, and a call “back to the days of sharing candy hearts between friends and family”.

