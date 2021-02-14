scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 14, 2021
Latest news

Here’s why people are finding Jill Biden’s latest look relatable

The first lady of the United States has managed to floor netizens

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 14, 2021 4:16:44 pm
Jill Biden, Jill Biden pre-Valentine's Day look, Jill Biden fashion, Jill Biden news, indian express newsThe first lady was seen in a powder pink coat, hair tied up and put together using a scrunchie. (Photo: Twitter/@FLOTUS)

As the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden has served one too many looks, most of them symbolic with hidden messages. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, she had shared a picture from her visit to a Capitol Hill bakery to buy sweets for the occasion. “Shhh — don’t tell Joe!” he had captioned the image, which won her a lot of appreciation online.

Netizens praised her for supporting a small business. They were also taken by her overall look — the first lady was seen in a powder pink coat, hair tied up and put together using a scrunchie. As such, many netizens opined that this was quite a relatable look for someone who lives in the White House now.

Check out some of these reactions:

The first lady also appeared to wear a pair of flower-shaped earrings that complemented her look. Needless to say, this look was a hit.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Additionally, the Bidens have also decorated the outside of the White House North Lawn with pink, white, and red cutout hearts displaying words like ‘healing’, ‘compassion’, ‘love’, and ‘unity’.

The first lady’s office said in a statement provided to the Associated Press that it was her idea of sending “surprise Valentine messages to the country”, and a call “back to the days of sharing candy hearts between friends and family”.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

happy valentine day, happy valentine day 2021, happy valentines day, happy valentines day 2021, happy valentines day images, happy valentines day quotes, happy valentine day images, happy valentine day images 2021, happy valentine day 2021 status, valentines day 2021, valentines day images, valentine's day pic, happy valentine day wishes images, happy valentine day quotes, happy valentine day wishes quotes, happy valentine day wallpaper, happy valentine day video, happy valentine day pics, happy valentine day photos, happy valentine day messages
Happy Valentine’s Day 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp messages, status, photos, and cards

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 14: Latest News

Advertisement