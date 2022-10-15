Skincare alert: Here’s why night creams are absolutely necessary

For most of us, skincare is the last thing on our minds at the end of a tiring day. However, according to experts, our skin’s night care routine is very important and one should not miss it. According to dermatologist Dr Jyoti Gupta, the skin performs three Rs in the nighttime. It rehydrates, repairs, and renews skin layers.

Agreeing, dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty added that at night, our skin relaxes which means the pores are more open and receptive. Secondly, when we apply anything on our skin at night, it stays until we wake up without any interruptions including humidity, sunlight, temperature, or pollution. The third reason which makes night cream an essential part of skincare is that at night, there is no oxidation stress or rather oxidation is to the bare minimum.

“So, when you use products at night, it works best for you. Therefore, a night cream is a must. A night cream might be the most loaded, potent and one of your best investments for your skin. So, don’t take it lightly and yes, the night step is a must,” Dr Shetty said, in an Instagram video.

However, according to Dr Gupta, it is important to apply the cream in the right way. She shared the following tips you must keep in mind.

*If you expose yourself to blue light during the night, then it should be stopped immediately as “the skin will think it’s day and will stop all repair process.”

*Always wash your face and remove all dirt or makeup to let the skin get the maximum benefit from night creams.

*Apply night cream 30 minutes before going to bed so that the cream dries off. Otherwise, creams can be rubbed off by pillows and can eventually come into your eyes causing irritation.

*Lastly, Identify your skin type and decide on the products accordingly.

Here’s how you can pick a night cream based on your skin type, according to the dermatologist.

For very dry skin: Use polyhydroxy acids, lactic acid, or a lower concentration of glycolic acid. It will help renew and hydrate the skin. This should be followed by a layer of intense hydrating moisturiser containing ceramides, squalene, and hyaluronic acids.

For sensitive skin: The use of thermal spring water can soothe down the skin and the addition of a thick layer of moisturiser along with serums containing azelaic acid and niacinamide may help in long-term repair.

For oily skin: She recommended using mandelic acid, azelaic acids, and salicylic acid which can help decrease the overall oil production.

“In case of active acne, the use of retinoic acid will help in decreasing both acne and oily skin. Excessive dryness can cause sebum dysregulation and all these creams should be followed by moisturisers meant for oily skin containing Myrtaceae, monolaurin, niacinamide etc. For thick, mature skin, exfoliation once a week followed by application of retinol or retinal help in skin renewal and helps in preventing fine lines and wrinkles,” Dr Gupta added.

