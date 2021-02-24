Why George Clooney is not allowed to cut his daughter’s hair

It seems actor George Clooney is not allowed to cut his three-year-old daughter Ella’s hair, for fear that it will land him in trouble with his wife Amal Clooney.

During an interview for W Magazine‘s new Best Performances 2021 issue, the 59-year-old shared his parenting learning and experiences in the pandemic, stating that while he is allowed to cut his own hair and that of his son’s, he cannot trim his daughter’s.

“I cut [my son’s] hair, and I cut my own hair too, but I’ve always cut my own hair. My hair is like straw… I haven’t cut my daughter’s hair. I’d get in trouble if I did. If I screw up my son’s hair, he’ll grow out of it. But my wife would kill me if I touched my daughter’s hair,” he said.

The actor also said his daughter’s hair is long and “gorgeous”.

On his pandemic hobbies and activities, the actor joked that he has managed to do a lot of laundry and dishes. “I will tell you what I have taken on as a hobby — two or three loads of laundry a day; dishes all f****** day, because these kids are all slobs. Apparently you have to wash them every once in a while.”

The actor welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017, with wife Amal. He had previously stated in an interview with People magazine that he enjoys the fact that Ella and Alexander have distinct personalities.

“You learn so much with twins because you’re raising them both at the same time, born the same day, but you realise how little it has to do with you… They were the person they were going to be when they were born. Now all your hope is to just kind of guide them along in the right direction,” Clooney was quoted as saying.

