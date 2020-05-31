Here’s why dry shampoos are ideal for summers, and how you can make them at home

Here’s how you can make dry shampoo at home — there will be no going back to sticky and smelly hair. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Here’s how you can make dry shampoo at home — there will be no going back to sticky and smelly hair. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Summer hair care is a different ball game, altogether. When the hair gets all sticky and the scalp starts to smell quicker than usual, you realise that your existing hair care technique is not really doing anything to help you. It is natural for the hair to get stickier in the warmer temperature, because of the heat. But, it does not mean you have to put up with the situation. Here’s how you can make dry shampoo at home — there will be no going back to sticky and smelly hair.

Oats and baking soda

First, take a cup of ground oats and a cup of baking soda. They are both in powder form, so mix them well together first, and then transfer it to a container that has pores, like a talcum powder does, so you can use it on the scalp whenever you feel like sprinkling some. You need baking soda for this, because it is considered to be an excellent absorbent. So, it absorbs the excess sebum from the scalp and prevents it from getting smelly and sticky. And if you think it is too harsh for your hair to handle, remember there’s oats, too. Ground oats are believed to have some anti-bacterial properties with which it can take care of your scalp.

Cornstarch and rice flour

This, again, is another easy hair care DIY. Both cornstarch and rice flour will be available in every Indian kitchen. For this, you will need two tablespoons each of rice flour and cornstarch. To this, you can add a few drops of peppermint oil. Remember, this essential oil is great for the scalp in summer heat. Mix the rice flour and the cornstarch, so that it becomes a uniform powder. Now, use a brush, preferably a make-up brush to apply it to the scalp. Make sure the application is proper, so there is no residue. It is believed that while the rice flour strengthens your tresses, and protects them from the harmful rays of the sun, the cornstarch eliminates the excess sebum from the scalp, and does not let it become oily and smelly.

You can make either of these two shampoos from the comfort of your home, and apply them when you are actually feeling too lazy to wash your hair. Remember, in summers, it is important that you stay clean and hygienic. And this applies to the hair and the scalp, too.

