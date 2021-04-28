Here are three things to keep in mind while buying essential oils

Essential oils are an integral part of aromatherapy. These are known to support well-being through natural means using plant extracts. Essential oils have numerous benefits which are stimulated by the sense of smell.

“Lavender, peppermint, tea tree, sandalwood, and citronella are some of the popular kinds which have been proven to give relief from an array of daily discomforts,” shares Karina Kapoor, brand head, Puressentiel, India.

For instance, peppermint boosts energy while lavender relieves stress. The oils are so used to kill germs such as citronella because of the anti-microbial properties that help in disinfecting the home and air we live in.

Kapoor says, “One needs to be aware of facts before purchasing these products. From the extraction process to the diluting and manufacturing, the true essence needs to be retained.” Ahead, keep in mind these three things while buying any essential oil:

Should come with a carrier oil

Essential oils do not have any side effects per se, given how they are extracted. However, if used incorrectly, they can be harmful.

Because it is deemed an alternative to strong chemical medications, it is important to make sure you use them the right way. Kapoor says, “They must be used with a carrier oil before applying to the skin and hair.” As per Healthline, “carrier oils are used to dilute essential oils and “carry” them to your skin. That’s because essential oils are potent and can cause irritation when applied directly to your skin.”

Some options for carrier oils are coconut oil, jojoba oil, argan, rosehip and even sweet almond oil. But, before you go on to apply a carrier oil too, make sure it suits your skin type as well. For example, coconut oil can clog pores for those with oily skin.

Dilution

“The skin absorbs at least 1-5 per cent of the essential oils,” says Kapoor. When you use concentrated essential oils, it can cause adverse reactions leading to skin allergies like rashes with inflamed skin and redness. In order to dilute it, one needs to add carrier oils. When you are doing so, always remember the ratio i.e 15 drops of essential oil per six teaspoons of carrier oil.

EOBBD Label

Every essential oil you buy must be marked with the EOBBD label. “Essential oil Botanically and Biochemically Defined is a rigorous quality test to ensure potency for every step of the distillation process from plant to bottle,” says Kapoor.

