Skincare tips: What you need to keep in mind before buying a scrub

How many times in a week do you practice exfoliation? (Photo: Getty) How many times in a week do you practice exfoliation? (Photo: Getty)

Scrubbing does not need an introduction. You also need not be a skincare fanatic to know how important this step is. Despite that if scrubbing is not part of your skincare routine, we would suggest you make that addition now! Also, we would like to once again stress on the fact that scrubbing is important for the skin even if you are at home. But always remember to use a scrub that suits your skin type without being abrasive.

So before you go on to order your scrub online or buy it from a physical store, remember to read the ingredients carefully. Not only that, make sure you do not scrub your face twice in a week. Also, the best time to scrub your face is during the night because you must follow up scrubbing with your skin routine, this is essential for your skin to restore itself while you catch up with your shut eye.

Even if you do not have the luxury to sit down and pamper yourself every day, you still owe it to your skin. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Even if you do not have the luxury to sit down and pamper yourself every day, you still owe it to your skin. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Normal or combination skin

Go for a scrub that is gentle and doesn’t dis-balance the natural moisture of your face. Steer clear of walnut scrubs and opt for ones which are enriched with papaya extracts or coffee. They not only remove dirt but also make your face glow.

Oily skin

Go for scrubs that have fruit extracts like pineapple or apricot. Apricot scrubs work best for you because oily skin absorbs more dirt as compared to other skin types. Unlike walnut scrubs, they don’t cause micro-tears. If it has salicylic acid or extracts of aloe vera, plus points to the scrub since the combination works wonders in controlling sebum or oil production.

Dry skin

You should ideally scrub once every week before going off to sleep. Make sure your scrub is of cream consistency or at least contains moisturising oils. This will help keep dryness at bay while sucking out the gunk. You can also go for homemade scrubs made from honey and oats. While the oats clean your skin, honey nourishes it without leaving it feeling parched.

Sensitive skin

Here is the key rule of buying beauty products for your skin: always do a patch test on your elbow and then use the product only after 24 hours. Go for a non-comedogenic variant which is free from parabens and sulphates. Make sure they either have green tea, coffee or oats extract. It is great if it has glycolic acid since it not only removes dead skin cells but also evens out the skin tone while making it smoother.

