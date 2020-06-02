Aata or wheat flour: Know about its various benefits for your skin

Just like besan or gram flour, which people use on the face like a pack, aata, too, can be used to fight off oily skin problems, toxins, tan, acne problems, and dark spots. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Just like besan or gram flour, which people use on the face like a pack, aata, too, can be used to fight off oily skin problems, toxins, tan, acne problems, and dark spots. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Skincare is something for which you need to research a lot, before you find something that just about suits your type. And in lockdown, that is exactly what people have been doing — looking for easy ways to keep their skin super healthy and naturally glowing, in the absence of salons. Now, if we were to tell you that the aata or wheat flour that you use for the preparation of rotis, can be used to make your skin look gorgeous, some of you would be shocked. But, it is true. Don’t believe us? Read, and find out for yourself.

It is believed that whole wheat is a great source of fiber, but besides that it is also rich in essential vitamins and minerals like zinc, selenium, manganese, to name a few. Just like besan or gram flour, which people use on the face like a pack, aata, too, can be used to fight off oily skin problems, toxins, tan, acne problems, and dark spots. It is known to improve the texture of the skin and make it tighter. You must definitely consider it for your skincare routine.

* The simplest thing you can do is mix aata and milk to fight excessively-oily skin. Take two tablespoons each of aata and milk and mix them well, so that it becomes a consistent paste, which can then be used as a face pack. Next, apply it on the face and the neck region also, and keep it for 15-20 minutes, till it dries. Then, you can wash it off with water and see and feel the difference. Easy, right?

* You can also add some rose water to the aforementioned paste to get rid of skin fatigue. Long hours of work and staring hard at the computer screen it is bound to take a toll on the health of your skin. Rose water is known to make the skin feel refreshed. Just add some rose water to the milk and aata face pack to form a smooth paste which you can apply on the face and the neck. It can clean the face and remove the tan as well.

* Summer skin needs to be hydrated, too. People who sweat a lot, have a tendency to cool themselves down in an air-conditioned room. This can strip the skin of essential components, thereby affecting its health. So, all you have to do is take two tablespoons each of aata and curd, and one teaspoon of honey. Mix them all together so that it becomes a paste, which can then be gently applied on the skin and the neck. This will especially help those who are suffering from acne problems. Wash it off after 20 minutes with cold water, and do it daily.

So which DIY will you be trying today?

