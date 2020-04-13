Here’s how you can use your hair conditioner in 5 different ways

Your basic conditioner can do a lot more than you expected. (Photo: Getty) Your basic conditioner can do a lot more than you expected. (Photo: Getty)

Let’s face it: Hair conditioner can turn locks that look and feel like a bird’s nest into the buttery-smooth flowing hair we always desire. We are thankful for this product that usually doesn’t get the kind of appreciation it actually deserves. But, did you know a conditioner can do a lot more than just weave magic and de-tangle your hair? Wondering what we are referring to? Check it out below!

Helps remove waterproof eye makeup

Squirt a pea-sized amount on your makeup removing pad and clean your makeup. (Photo: Getty) Squirt a pea-sized amount on your makeup removing pad and clean your makeup. (Photo: Getty)

Often even micellar water fails to remove caked eye makeup. So what do you do? Your best bet would be to use a conditioner that will not only remove your makeup, but do so without clogging your pores. Just squirt a little on the makeup removing pad and apply it in circular motions. Result? Your makeup gets removed easily without your eyes getting irritated.

Moisturises your cuticles

Replace your cuticle cream with a conditioner. (Photo: Getty) Replace your cuticle cream with a conditioner. (Photo: Getty)

Your hands require a lot of love so that they remain soft and moisturised. So opt for this quick DIY session at home, since the parlours are closed owing the lockdown. But if you do not have a cuticle cream, you can always replace it with a conditioner because it works equally well when it comes to softening them. Take a Q-tip and dip it in conditioner and apply it on your cuticles and wait for 5 minutes. You are done!

Helps remove rings stuck on your fingers

Apply the conditioner on your finger and wriggle the ring. (Photo: Getty) Apply the conditioner on your finger and wriggle the ring. (Photo: Getty)

Came across a ring while decluttering your jewellery box wore it despite realising that your fingers are no longer of the same size? Do not worry, this conditioner hack has you covered. All you have to do is apply some conditioner above and below the ring. Now wriggle the ring until it comes off.

Helps repair stubborn zips

Those unruly zippers can be a real bummer. (Photo: Getty) Those unruly zippers can be a real bummer. (Photo: Getty)

Sticky zippers can be a huge bummer, and if you keep applying force, they might just break. The best way to make sure your zips are up and running is to rub some conditioner on them and unzip and zip twice to spread the product. This will help reduce the friction and you can zip it with ease.

Keeps rust away

Old rusty parts and tools for repair of machinery. (Photo: Getty) Old rusty parts and tools for repair of machinery. (Photo: Getty)

Tired of your favourite tools rusting? Worry not, because this hack will come to your rescue. All you have to do is coat a thin layer of conditioner on the metal to increase its longevity. Keep repeating this process on a frequent basis to fight rust.

