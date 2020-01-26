Here’s how you can use ‘Meghan Markle’ in a sentence

When you find yourself in a dicey situation, here is how you can ‘Meghan Markle’ yourself. (Source: File Photo) When you find yourself in a dicey situation, here is how you can ‘Meghan Markle’ yourself. (Source: File Photo)

Of late, the royal split has been making news. The British royal family has been facing a predicament of sorts, with Price Harry and Meghan Markle — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, respectively — deciding on becoming more financially self-sufficient, independent of royalty. While some have vociferously criticised this move — all but a constant vilification of the couple — others have lauded their courage.

The Duchess, especially, has been praised for putting her foot down and leading a graceful fight against constant scrutiny and bullying by a section of the media for months now. Keeping with this, the phrase ‘to Meghan Markle’ has been birthed recently; it is being widely used now.

Put simply, ‘to Meghan Markle’ means to “to value yourself and your mental health enough to up and leave a room/ situation/ environment in which your authentic self is not welcomed or wanted”. The following tweet has been making the rounds for some time now, and has been positively received and picked up:

It is a smart way of sending a message across when you are feeling all the blues and wish to take a stand for yourself. It beseeches you to give importance to your mental health. The next time you find yourself in a dicey situation, here is how you can ‘Meghan Markle’ yourself.

Set boundaries

Respect yourself enough to set some boundaries, especially in social situations. For instance, when you are out with friends and they insist you drink, but you do not want to, you can simply say: “No, thanks. I think I am going to Meghan Markle it”.

Of if you are in a love-hate relationship with your job and are not sure what you should be doing, you can simply take a call and consider to ‘Meghan Markle’ it, especially if it is not what you want to do anymore.

In a romantic relationship, you can tell your partner you will ‘Meghan Markle’ if they do not treat you better.

At a time when mental health is being increasingly talked about and received with a lot of empathy, it is great the world has made a powerful and influential person its axis.

