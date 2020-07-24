Here’s how you can tap into the many hair care benefits of amla

You can also use the amla fruit in its simplest form — as a juice. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You can also use the amla fruit in its simplest form — as a juice. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Everyone knows that amla is great for hair, but not many incorporate it in their daily hair care routine. Only when they start to lose clumps of hair do people wake up to the idea of healthy eating and an appropriate hair care routine. Amla has long been associated with keeping the hair nourished, and it is believed to be an all-in-one solution for effective hair care. Here we discuss some ways in which you can make amla a part of your external routine — keep in mind, that consuming the fruit can yield positive results, too.

For hair fall treatment

The best thing to do is to massage your hair with amla oil. The fruit and its oil is rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, phytonutrients, etc., that increase the circulation of blood in the scalp. An improved blood circulation can provide enough oxygen and nourishment to the hair follicles, thereby putting an end to the problem of hair fall.

You can prepare the oil at home. Simply heat coconut oil and add some amla powder to it and wait till it turns brown. The oil can then be applied to the scalp and the hair roots when it cools down.

For hair growth

The fatty acids present in amla can penetrate into the follicles and make the hair softer and voluminous. It can promote hair growth owing to its rich iron and carotene content. The best thing you can do is to combine amla powder with herbal ingredients reetha and shikhakai. Mix the powder thoroughly and add some water to make a thick paste. Apply this paste on the hair strands and let it stay for some time, after which you can wash it off with mild shampoo. Do this at least once every week.

Amla juice for hair

You can also use the amla fruit in its simplest form — as a juice. It is considered to be an effective hair strengthening treatment. To make the juice, take an amla and squeeze its juice out. Add freshly-squeezed lemon juice to this amla juice and mix them both in a bowl to make the hair tonic. Apply it directly on the scalp using your fingertips, and massage gently. Leave it on for at least an hour, after which you can wash it off with a mild cleanser/shampoo.

