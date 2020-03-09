Here’s how you can take care of your acne-prone skin this Holi

Do not let acne rain on your parade this Holi. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Do not let acne rain on your parade this Holi. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Holi, hands down, is the most fun festival. However, acne shouldn’t stop you from enjoying this festival of colours.

If you are planning to play Holi, get ready for the classic Holi playlist, glasses of thandai and loads of fun. But do not forget your skin, because, at the end of the day, it is what faces the brunt.

Here, we give out tips specifically meant for those suffering from acne to help you navigate Holi without the fear of skin inflammation.

Re-apply your sunscreen every 2 hours to maximise the efficacy. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Re-apply your sunscreen every 2 hours to maximise the efficacy. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Sunscreen is a must: This goes without saying and you know this will be our foremost point. After all, when you will be out enjoying the splashes of colours, you need to protect yourself from the sun. Go for an SPF 30 or a broad-spectrum sunscreen preferably in a gel variant. This will be light on your skin, in turn not making it feel heavy and will give you all the protection you need. Re-apply every 2 hours to maximise the efficacy.

Ice-cubes to your rescue: If your skin feels inflamed, rub ice cubes on your face ASAP. In fact, rub it 5 minutes prior to playing, because colours entering open pores can get harsh and affect your skin in the longer run. This will help close the pores, in turn not letting the harsh chemical colours seeping in. Seal the deal with sunscreen as mentioned above.

Hydrate yourself: This is a rule whether festivals come your way or not. But, when it comes to Holi, dehydration can play a big bummer and nobody wants that. By hydrating we not only mean, you follow the 8-9 glasses of water rule. Also hydrate your skin well enough, so that it has a natural protective barrier. Prepare a mask with grated cucumber and raw milk, apply it generously on your face and neck. This nourishes your skin and saves you from the chemicals present in the colour. You could also switch to a moisturiser enriched with salicylic acid and Vitamin C, which works wonders for acne-prone skin.

Double-cleanse: Double-cleanse is a great way to remove all those colours. As the term suggests, you have to cleanse twice. Firstly, take micellar water or a cream-based makeup remover for those with oily or acne-prone skin and remove all the colour using a cotton ball. Then, with your usual face wash, wash it off for better removal. This will not irritate your skin.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd