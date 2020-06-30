Here’s how you can revive your old and dry lipsticks (hacks inside)

These easy hacks will make the world of a difference to your lipsticks! (Photo: Getty) These easy hacks will make the world of a difference to your lipsticks! (Photo: Getty)

With many of us not going out, and hence not applying lipsticks as frequently as we used to, there’s a high possibility that our lipsticks are drying out. Trust us, nothing pains more that looking at your favourite shades drying out without even getting to use them. But worry not, as we have the perfect tips to help you increase the longevity of your lipsticks. Check them out below.

Blowdry

Blow dry the end of the lipstick bullet to make it warm so that the dried liquid melts and you get optimum colour. Just hold the bullet really close to the blow-drier and blow dry for 5 minutes. Do this before you plan on applying the shade.

A cup of hot water

Another easy way to rehydrate your lipsticks is by putting them in hot water. Just take a microwave-safe cup and heat up the water for 2 minutes. Now place your lipstick in it for about 2 minutes. Take it out and use. You will notice a richer pigment and experience better application.

Coconut oil

There’s nothing like the good old coconut oil. All you have to do is add 4-5 drops of cold-pressed coconut oil to bring your lipsticks back to life. Shake the tube well and let it sit for 5 minutes; then go ahead and apply the lipstick.

Aloe vera gel

Scoop out fresh aloe vera gel and add some to the dried lipstick bottle. Give it a mix and apply after 5 minutes. The best part is that not only does it bring your old lipsticks back to life, it also nourishes your lips. You will notice that you do not need to apply a lip balm prior to applying your lip shade.

We hope these hacks help you!

