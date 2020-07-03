How to nail your next FaceTime photo shoot

The FaceTime photoshoot challenge is clear proof of how photographers are putting their creativity to best use. (Photo: Getty) The FaceTime photoshoot challenge is clear proof of how photographers are putting their creativity to best use. (Photo: Getty)

Ever since the quarantine began, we have tried our best to adapt to the current scenario. Be it cooking, painting, reading or a DIY facial at home, we have done it all to keep ourselves occupied at home. And it is true: if there’s been anything wonderful that has happened during this lockdown, it is the fact that people have rekindled their love for creative activities, from quarantine cooking to lockdown fashion. While they may be short-lived, we recently came across the FaceTime photoshoot challenge which is definitely here to stay.

Since many photographers haven’t been able to capture their subjects as they would before the pre-corona phase, it gave birth to the FaceTime photoshoot challenge which is a reflection of photographers putting their creativity to best use by shooting while practising social distancing.

If you are intrigued by this challenge, take a look at how to ace your next such photoshoot. But first, take a look at these amazing results!

*Planning a FaceTime photoshoot is very different from planning a usual shoot. You need to ensure that you have a proper internet connection so that there are no glitches during the video call.

*The three most important things to be kept in mind are: location, wardrobe and makeup. Plan out your aesthetics for the location, it could be the verandah or an exposed wall. In fact, it could also be your living room sofa. You can add some trinkets like a flower vase or fairy lights to make it more appealing.

*Then comes lighting. Make sure you have appropriate lighting for the shoot. Make use of the golden hour (when it comes to photography, the golden hour is the period which precedes shortly after sunrise or before the sunset). There’s nothing like natural lighting, however, if you are shooting in the day and the sunlight is harsh, make use of your drapes and curtains.

*Experiment with angles so that your photos turn out to be more creative. Keep in mind the vibe you are going for. This stands true for your makeup and outfit as well. Opt for comfortable loungewear and amp it up with foxy eyes or coloured eyeliner. A tank top with sweatpants and graphic eyeliner is the kind of aesthetic you would certainly enjoy. It is chilled out yet perfectly edgy for such a photoshoot.

So all set to get yourself clicked on a FaceTime call?

