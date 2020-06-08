Run out of BB cream? Here’s how to make your own

A Korean skincare product that replaces the need for a moisturiser, sunscreen and primer at once. (Photo: Getty) A Korean skincare product that replaces the need for a moisturiser, sunscreen and primer at once. (Photo: Getty)

BB cream, also known as ‘beauty balm’ or ‘beauty blemish’ cream, has been in the market for the longest time. This Korean product revolutionised the world of beauty with the intention to do everything at once, that is providing sun coverage, blemish coverage and nourishment to your face with added antioxidants. This is exactly also the reason why we run out of our BB creams so quickly, as it is after all a double-duty product which is fuss-free. Ahead, if you are someone who cannot get their hands at a BB cream, try making it at home. Here’s how you can go about it.

In a clean container, add 4-5 pumps of your foundation. To this, add 2 pumps each of your daily face moisturiser and sunscreen. Mix a bit and add 2-3 drops of liquid highlighter. Finish with a little face powder (you can scrape it off your compact and add it to the mixture).

Mix and store in an airtight container. Make sure you make this makeshift BB cream only for 5-6 uses and create a fresh batch every week if you want to continue using it. Apply the rest of your products like you do. If you are aiming for a seamless makeup base, here’s a guide for you. (Click here)

