Run out of BB cream? Here’s how to make your own

BB cream, also known as ‘beauty balm’ or ‘beauty blemish’ cream, has been in the market for the longest time. This Korean product revolutionised the world of beauty with the intention to do everything at once, that is providing sun coverage, blemish coverage and nourishment to your face with added antioxidants. This is exactly also the reason why we run out of our BB creams so quickly, as it is after all a double-duty product which is fuss-free. Ahead, if you are someone who cannot get their hands at a BB cream, try making it at home. Here’s how you can go about it.
@kripapateljoshi
How to make bb cream at home! #kripastyles #nrigujjukigang #muakripa #viralvideo #foryourpage #kripabbcream #kripahomemadebbcream
In a clean container, add 4-5 pumps of your foundation. To this, add 2 pumps each of your daily face moisturiser and sunscreen. Mix a bit and add 2-3 drops of liquid highlighter. Finish with a little face powder (you can scrape it off your compact and add it to the mixture).
Mix and store in an airtight container. Make sure you make this makeshift BB cream only for 5-6 uses and create a fresh batch every week if you want to continue using it. Apply the rest of your products like you do. If you are aiming for a seamless makeup base, here’s a guide for you. (Click here)
Here are a few DIY skincare products you can try
How to use easily available kitchen ingredients to make effective DIY scrubs
Chapped lips? Make your own lip balm at home
Banish your hair woes with this DIY wax; check it out here
Here is how you can make a DIY face sheet mask
Keep your skin glowing with these homemade face packs
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.