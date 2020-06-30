Here’s how you can make a perfume for your hair at home

Your hair deserves to smell and feel fresh, too. Remember in summer months, the scalp can get pretty greasy and sticky, causing the hair to smell. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Your hair deserves to smell and feel fresh, too. Remember in summer months, the scalp can get pretty greasy and sticky, causing the hair to smell. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Who said perfumes are only to be used on the body? In summers, when you are sweaty everywhere, you need just a whiff of freshness to keep going with your chores. Besides the frequently-used areas like armpits and the neck region, perfumes can be made and used for the hair, too. And why not? Your hair deserves to smell and feel fresh, too. Remember in summer months, the scalp can get pretty greasy and sticky, causing the hair to smell. This is why you need a hair mist and natural sprays, besides hair perfume, to keep it healthy and fragrant.

Wondering how you can make one at home? Here is everything that you need to know.

Things you need

* Half a cup of rose water

* A few drops of vanilla extract

* 10-15 drops of jasmine oil, because its sweet smell can give you the additional kick of freshness

* A few drops of natural sweet orange oil for its citrusy goodness

Method

– Take all the ingredients and mix them well in a bowl.

– Transfer them to a spray bottle.

– Shake the bottle so the contents settle well. Store in a cool and dry place, and give your hair a nice spritz from time to time.

– You can spray it on washed or unwashed hair, whenever you feel like. Though, it works best between washes when your hair is just beginning to lose it freshness and shine. Give it a new life by means of this hair care perfume.

