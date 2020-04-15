Here’s how you can maintain hair hygiene while at home

With summers almost here, hair — among other things — will have to be taken care of, so you can have good hair days even in quarantine. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) With summers almost here, hair — among other things — will have to be taken care of, so you can have good hair days even in quarantine. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Just because you are home and are not expected to show up anywhere, does not mean you stop taking care of yourself. Remember, self-care is most important right now. And a big part of self-care entails keeping yourself clean and maintaining hygiene. With summers almost here, hair — among other things — will have to be taken care of, so you can have good hair days even in quarantine.

Here are some ways in which you can keep your hair looking and smelling fresh; read on.

Washing your hair

* Do not delay your hair wash. If you have a designated day of the week for washing your hair, do it on the day, even if you feel lazy. Delaying it could cause scalp irritation, germ build-up and weakening of hair roots.

* Before washing, ensure you remove all the tangles, so there is no hair breakage, and wet the tresses thoroughly.

* Take the desired amount of a shampoo of your choice and gently apply it on the scalp, section by section, until you have covered it all.

* Massage the scalp until the lather builds up. But remember to never use your nails as it could cause injuries. Use just the tips of your fingers for a well-rounded massage.

* Rinse your hair properly, and if needed, use a second round of shampoo if you feel your hair is still greasy.

* Before you apply conditioner, get rid of the excess water from your hair by squeezing it. A lot of people make the mistake of applying the conditioner on the scalp. This is a big no-no. Apply it to your tresses only and leave it on for a few minutes, before thoroughly washing it off.

* Rinse your hair thoroughly once again, to ensure all products have been washed off.

Drying it

The key is to be gentle throughout. Use a soft towel, or an old, clean tee shirt to sqeeze the water and dry the hair. Avoid touching the hair during the course of the day. And even if you must, ensure your hands are clean so there is no transmission of germs to the scalp. As mentioned earlier, never ever use your nails; it can lead to cuts and irritations, and also foreign particle transmission to the freshly-cleaned scalp.

Experts say it is essential to wash the hair at least twice a week, because the scalp can get sweaty and greasy faster in summers. After your hair has dried, using scrunchies or hair bands/clips to keep the strands from falling on your face.

