Here’s how you can include masoor dal in your beauty regime

Masoor dal is your one-stop solution to fighting acne and other range of issues. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Masoor dal is your one-stop solution to fighting acne and other range of issues. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

With a multitude of skincare products being launched on a daily basis, we often do not know where to begin. Every skin type has its unique needs and there’s nothing better than sticking to a beauty game that is organic and pure. Lesser the chemicals, the better it gets.

One ingredient that is present in almost all Indian kitchens is the underrated masoor dal, popularly known as split red lentil. It has numerous beauty benefits, ranging from brightening your skin to treating acne. Without further ado, we tell you how you can include it in your beauty regime.

Benefits of masoor dal

If you are someone who has dark spots or is suffering from pigmentation, then masoor dal will be your new friend. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) If you are someone who has dark spots or is suffering from pigmentation, then masoor dal will be your new friend. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Helps treat acne

Enriched with vitamins, this helps in treating acne and controls acne-bacteria. It also helps clear the dirt in pores and controls oil production. Grind at least three tablespoons of masoor dal and mix it with a tablespoon of honey, which nourishes the skin and works great for controlling acne. You can store this pack in a container in your refrigerator and apply it thrice in a week by alternating days to achieve optimum results.

Nourishes dry skin

Masoor dal is a blessing for those with dry skin because it nourishes your skin while brightening it as well. Mix two tablespoons of ground dal with a tablespoon of milk to make a thick consistency. Let it sit for 20 minutes and once dry, just massage it. This can be used as an exfoliant too, or simply wash it with cold water.

Wards off pigmentation

If you are suffering from dark spots or pigmentation issues, this face-pack will be your new friend. Grind masoor dal and add a tablespoon of almond oil and a tablespoon of milk; mix into a thick consistency. Rinse with cold water or simply rub it off. This helps remove dead skin cells and allows for faster replenishment of the skin.

Tightens pores

Not only does it add the much needed glow to your skin, it also helps close open pores, leading to firmer skin in the longer run. For the face-pack, simply take ground masoor dal, mix it with water and apply the thick paste, leaving it on for 30 minutes. Do this thrice a week for optimum results.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd