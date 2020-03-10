Here’s how you can get the most from your beauty blender

A damp beauty blender acts as a great priming base for your makeup. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) A damp beauty blender acts as a great priming base for your makeup. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Every makeup junkie out there is familiar with the concept of a beauty blender and how underrated the egg-shaped product is. Though there is nothing like blending in foundation with the warmth of your fingers, beauty blenders give you that airbrushed finish without leaving any streaks and of course, without making your hands messy.

Ahead are a few hacks if you own a beauty blender in your vanity. Better so, get one and see it change your makeup game for the better.

READ| Basic make-up brushes you must have in your vanity kit

On days when your eyebrows are a little too pigmented and look like pasted on, use your beauty blender to soften the pigment. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) On days when your eyebrows are a little too pigmented and look like pasted on, use your beauty blender to soften the pigment. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Less usage of products: We invariably end up taking too much product when using our hands or a brush. However, with a damp beauty blender, the product absorbs less foundation and leads to better coverage. In fact, it really helps you to get an airbrushed finish since the dampness acts as a priming base.

Helps fix makeup that is too OTT: The thing about makeup is, if you begin right, it will end right. But, there are no such guarantees in life, leave alone makeup! On days when your eyebrows are a little too pigmented and look like pasted on, use your beauty blender to soften the pigment. This will take away the excess product and give you softer and fuller brows.

Helps control oil: On super oily days, your beauty blender will come to your rescue. The blender works great when it comes to blotting away the excess shine on your face, especially when you do not have blotting paper, without budging your makeup.

Helps remove flaky skin: Dry skin types know how our faces look no less than a Sahara desert when we apply makeup on dry skin. There’s flakes of skin on our nose and forehead, which is not an enticing sight. Take your beauty blender and dip it carefully in a facial oil or an essential oil and dab it on the surface where your skin is getting flaky. This renders them invisible.

Gives blush a seamless finish: If you are someone who is big on cream or liquid products, you know how important this makeup tool is. Applying your cream or liquid-based products with a beauty sponge, takes your beauty game quite a few notches above. We say this because it provides a natural finish, in turn making your skin look youthful.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd