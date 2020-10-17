Here’s how you can get Disha Patani’s dewy makeup look

Here's your cue to acing season's favourite makeup look! (Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

It is no secret that Disha Patani loves makeup. Often sharing snippets of herself doing makeup and even posting tutorials on Youtube (Check out her pink glowy makeup look, here), the Malang actor once again took to Instagram to share her makeup look and the outfit she wore.

Needless to say, the actor looked stunning and she went for a luminous base. If you are someone who loves a glowing skin with sheer coverage, check out how to get her look below with these easy steps.

Steps to get Patani’s dewy makeup look

*Begin with a hydrating primer, ditch your silicon-based primer for this look because it is all about glowing skin. Next spritz some face mist and let it dry. Make sure you tap it into your skin.

*A dewy makeup look requires the least amount of product thus it is important that you conceal your blemishes first. Once done, opt for BB cream or a light to medium coverage foundation for a dewy look. Dampen your beauty blender slightly and blend the products.

*Skip powder products and instead go for a creme blush and blend it into your skin, use the same as a lip tint. In fact, you could go for a lip and cheek tint for the best results.

*Now, use a liquid highlighter and apply it on the high points of your face- the chin, cheekbones, cupid’s bow and eyebrow bone. Don’t forget the inner corner of your eyes.

*Since, you want to keep the look as natural as possible, apply some bronzer on the crease of your eyelids to offer some depth and finish your eye makeup with few soft coats of brown mascara.

For her outfit, the actor went for a stunning floral dress with puffy sleeves. The yellow dress featured a square neckline and was styled with a pair of dainty hoops. Check out her look below.

