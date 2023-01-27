This super healthy ingredient is extremely ‘helpful for hair growth’ too

Many of us struggle with hair loss or thinning, something that refuses to get resolved despite trying various products and treatments. But what if we tell you that the solution does not lie in such chemical-laden products that may do more harm than good, but in natural ingredients that are not only side-effect free but also easily available at pocket-friendly prices? If you are wondering what this ingredient is, here’s your answer — it’s none other than fenugreek seeds or methi!

According to experts, methi seeds contain iron, protein, and derivatives of diosgenin, yamogenin, gitogenin, alkaloids (trigonelline), flavonoids, vitamins, and fiber galactomannan.

“Fenugreek seeds are an everyday household staple in India. Apart from being an ingredient, it has been used as a traditional medicine in Ayurveda too. It is rich in fiber, and minerals including iron and magnesium, along with being a blessing for mothers who have difficulty producing breast milk as it enhances breast milk production. Further, methi boosts testosterone levels, increasing libido, and is consumed in many households to control blood sugar and diabetes. Methi also lowers the triglyceride level, decreasing cholesterol levels. And yes, it is also known to promote hair growth and stop hair fall; also, methi oil moisturises the skin and treats breakouts. Methi seeds also help with PCOS and menstrual problems,” Shweta Shah, celebrity nutritionist and founder at Eatfit24/7, told indianexpress.com.

According to Juhi Kappor, a nutritionist, one reason for male and female pattern hair loss is thought to be the effects of “DHT (dihydrotestosterone) on genetically predisposed hair follicles. Binding of DHT to the hair follicle results in gradual miniaturisation of the hair and eventual hair loss,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Methi seeds act in a physiologic way by stimulating blood circulation to hair follicles, and the steroid saponins present in these seeds are expected to interact with DHT metabolism and improve the function of the hair follicle. That’s why, methi seeds are helpful for hair growth,” she added.

Adding, Shah added that fenugreek seeds are also abundant in folic acid, vitamin A, K and C, and are a storehouse of minerals such as potassium, calcium and iron. “They also have high protein and nicotinic acid content, which helps prevent hair fall and dandruff, and in treating a variety of scalp issues like dryness, baldness, and hair thinning,” she stated.

Fenugreek seeds can be consumed or applied topically or even used with oil. While fenugreek seeds can be used in different ways, Kapoor suggested roasting the seeds, grinding them, and adding ½ tsp powder to your roti daily. “You can add 1 tsp in the dough to make 2 rotis and so on,” said Juhi.

To this, Shah said that one can also soak 1–2 tablespoons of methi seeds overnight and eat them in the morning or drink as a tea. “Also, one can consume 1 tsp of methi powder twice a day before meals or at night with warm milk or water,” she added, further stressing that methi seeds are hot in nature, so they are best for people with dominant kapha dosha. “Kapha dominated people can have fenugreek in any form — soaked, whole or sprouted. People with pitta dominated dosha should have the seeds soaked or have its water. It will help in relieving acidity,” she concluded.

