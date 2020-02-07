Here’s how you can comfortably doze off on a flight

Remember to carry your own pillow when you are travelling. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Remember to carry your own pillow when you are travelling. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Some people step inside an aircraft, find their seats, close their eyes, and go right off to sleep, only to awaken at the destination — all bright and rejuvenated. Others struggle with — and yearn for — five wholesome minutes of nap-time. The inability to sleep a wink when flying from one destination to another is incredibly frustrating, especially when you are flying across time zones and are likely to experience a jet lag anyway. But, worry not. There are a few things you can do to ensure your next flight is super comfortable and relaxed. Read on.

Carry a sleep mask

It is advisable to have a sleep mask on you at all times, when you are travelling. It does not have to be fancy, but practical. A good sleep mask will block the light, allowing you to drift off comfortably. Most airlines insist that window shades be kept open during take off and landing. A good sleep mask will ensure the light does not disrupt your sleep.

Carry earplugs

Light sleepers may get disturbed by the constant roar of the engine. A pair of earplugs will be able to block the noise, enabling them to drift off sooner. There are different kinds of ear plugs available in the market, and you can choose one that serves your type.

Pack a pillow

Remember to carry your own pillow when you are travelling. In the event that you have to sleep in sitting position, the horse shoe-shaped neck cushions can come handy. They give support to your neck and shoulders, and make sure there are no aches when you wake up.

Aromatherapy

Just like on ground, aromatherapy can help you relax when you are in the air, too. As such, carry some hand-creams and essential oils that have sleep aiding properties. Scents that have lavender, vetiver, sandalwood and chamomile essence in them can do wonders.

Do not stress

Stressing about sleep can lead to more sleeplessness. Even when nothing works, relax. Breathe easy and close your eyes. Give your senses some rest, and tell yourself to calm down. Remember, there is no pressure. It is great if you manage to sleep, but even if you don’t, it is not the end of the world. Think happy thoughts, instead.

