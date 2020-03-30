Take care of your nails with these easy tips

The hygiene of your nails is highly important and the best way to achieve it is to trim them timely. (Photo: Getty) The hygiene of your nails is highly important and the best way to achieve it is to trim them timely. (Photo: Getty)

The popular adage, your first impression is the last impression, holds true for your hands too. This is simply because when you meet someone, you greet them with your hands; and well, hands that aren’t groomed or well taken care of do not really make a lasting impression. But we often tend to overlook our hands; so now that we have some time to indulge in self-care, why not give them all the care and love they deserve.

Never miss out on your hand cream

It is time to let go of your body lotion and invest in a proper hand cream. Opt for one with a light and non-greasy formula that will get soaked into your skin quickly. Also, remember to apply cream every time you wash your hands to keep the coronavirus away. Get your hands on a hand cream that is nourishing to keep dryness at bay.

Scrub your hands

You must be wondering about the need for this step when you are anyway frequently washing your hands. But it is important to note that simply washing with soap and water doesn’t take away dead skin cells that frequently accumulate on the body. Thus, go for a gentle scrubbing solution by mixing salt with a teaspoon of olive oil and scrubbing thoroughly for soft and nourished hands.

Don’t miss out your manicure appointments

Your hands do most of the work, so it is important to pamper them at least once in two months. Thus, never miss your manicure appointments. They are a great way to ensure your hands get the nourishment and care.

Keep your nails trimmed to an appropriate length

The hygiene of your nails is highly important, and the best way to maintain it is by not keep them too long. This is because they may otherwise become a thriving place for germs and dirt, in turn spreading infection. Ensure that you frequently clean your under nails area and make sure that the equipment being used is sterilised.

Give your nails a break

We love it when our nails are painted in a pretty colour. But it is highly important to skip applying nail polish at regular intervals because nail polish contains a lot of chemicals, and when applied for long doesn’t allow your nails to breathe, making them brittle and yellow in the longer run.

