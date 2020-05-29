Here’s how you can make a calming facial mist at home

You can spray it on your face every two hours to keep feeling fresh! (Photo: Getty) You can spray it on your face every two hours to keep feeling fresh! (Photo: Getty)

Summers mean multiple showers and equal number of rounds to the washroom to splash our faces with cool water. But what if we tell you that you can cut down on those trips with a hydrating face mist? Great at reviving tired and dull skin, you can spray it on your face every two hours or even begin your mornings with a calming spray. Ahead, take a look at how you can make a replenishing face mist at home with easily available ingredients. Follow the steps given below.

Steps

*Take a spray bottle and fill half of it with RO water. Next, add four tablespoons of rose water and shake well.

*Then, add 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel; you can use the market variant or simply scoop it from the leaf. Aloe vera gel has anti-bacterial properties, which makes this mist a great option for acne-prone or oily skin type too.

*Nowadd rose water and a bit of glycerin to this mix. Both these ingredients help deal with skin pigmentation and leave it feeling soft while also hydrating it. Glycerin seals the moisture on the top layer of your skin, protecting it from premature wrinkles in the long run, while rose water reduces acne and redness.

*Add a few strands of saffron and mix until you see the liquid turn slightly yellow. Spray your face as many time as you like!

Will you try making a face mist at home?

