Henna oil can make your hair stronger and healthier; here’s how to make it

One of the easiest and the most efficient ways of using the henna is by turning it into an oil. All you need are some henna leaves or even powdered henna. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) One of the easiest and the most efficient ways of using the henna is by turning it into an oil. All you need are some henna leaves or even powdered henna. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

When it comes to caring for your hair, there are various different things you can do. Among the many things that the lockdown has taught us, one of them is that instead of going to the salon for expensive hair treatments, we can look inwards and inside our own kitchens for easy DIYs and hair care methods. One of them is the henna oil, or the oil that comes out of the henna leaves. It is believed to strengthen the hair and make it lustrous and shiny. Here’s what it can do, and how you can prepare it at home. Read on.

Henna is believed to be great for the hair as it can treat different hair problems like that of dandruff, split ends and hair fall. One of the easiest and the most efficient ways of using the henna is by turning it into an oil. All you need are some henna leaves or even powdered henna.

ALSO READ | Want minimum hair breakage? Wear these simple hairstyles to bed

Ingredients: You will need some coconut oil and some henna leaves for the preparation of the oil.

* First, wash the leaves thoroughly and then grind them. Add some water to make a paste out of it.

* Make small balls out of the paste and keep them aside to dry.

* Next, put them in a pan and also add some coconut oil. Allow them to boil.

* When the oil starts to change colour, turn off the gas and transfer the contents onto a separate container.

* Let it cool down. Then sieve it. The henna oil is ready now.

How to apply it?

Make neat partitions and apply the oil on the scalp. Keep it on for at least two-three hours, before you wash it off with your regular shampoo.

ALSO READ | These simple tricks will make you say goodbye to oily skin this summer

The benefits

* It can improve hair growth.

* Henna oil can nourish the roots and make the scalp and the follicles healthy.

* By reducing hair fall significantly, it can add a much-needed volume to your hair.

* Since it is used with coconut oil, it can help with deep conditioning.

* The oil is also believed to take away excess oil from the scalp and prevent dandruff problems.

* Henna oil is believed to have some antimicrobial properties, which can cool your scalp and reduce inflammation and itchiness. It is especially helpful in summers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd