Did you know about the ‘powerful connection’ between gut and brain?

Morning rituals or a routine is said to help you start your day with intention, motivation and more energy. In the busy schedules of our everyday life, we tend to have hurried mornings, guiltily skipping breakfasts and trying to squeeze in another ten minutes of sleep.

ALSO READ | Simple ways to manage stress and anxiety

Start your mornings with a smile. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Start your mornings with a smile. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It’s crucial to have a set of morning rituals or a routine to keep your stress levels under control. Additionally, it may have a positive effect on your overall gut health. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary recommends the same on Instagram: “If you feel like your stress levels have been elevated during the last few weeks or even months, then please start practising morning rituals to manage your stress responses, which will really help in maintaining a healthy gut function.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashi Chowdhary (@rashichowdhary)

She emphasises on the relationship between gut health and overall mental health. WebMD says the gut is full of nerves called the enteric nervous system, or ENS, also referred to as the “second brain” of the human body. The enteric nervous system has the same type of neurons and neurotransmitters found in the central nervous system.

Chowdhary recommends a few healthy morning rituals that can help you start an energetic morning:

* Read a book

Reading is a mindful activity which will help focus your mind before you begin the day. It is also a great way to motivate yourself to remain calm throughout the day.

* Gardening/watering your plants

Gardening is a great way to connect with nature and give your green thumb a chance. You could begin with planting whatever plants are available. Succulents and other household plants are effective ways to begin.

* Grounding or earthing where you walk barefoot on the ground, grass, or sand

This activity increases physical activity in your everyday life. Working from home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, getting fresh air and starting your day early are two ways in which you can rejuvenate your body and mind.

* Guided meditations

Guided meditation is extremely beneficial for stress management as it calms and relaxes your mind and increases self-awareness. It is a type of meditation where a teacher or instructor guides you in a meditative session. The session may have the use of imagery, art or music.

*Listen to soothing music

Music is one of the most popular ways to start off a morning. What’s better to begin your day than with your favourite song? It soothes the mind and can help you feel refreshed for the day.



📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!