Here’s how Hailey Bieber layers her products for the ‘perfect dewy finish’

Hailey Bieber is often seen sharing beauty and makeup tutorials on her Youtube channel. The model recently took to Instagram to show how she gets her natural dewy look.

Shooting in the backyard of her home, the American model shared a 30-second video that showed how she layers her skincare products to get a glow from within looks sans any makeup. Take a look below to know how to get all the “glazed doughnut vibes🍩🍩🍩.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Bieber begins with a basic day creme which has a light consistency, and massages it on to her cheeks, chin and forehead. Following it up with a gel-based serum, the actor again massages it going down to her neck. Lastly following it up with a thick cream that has a balm-like consistency — she completes her dewy look.

We like how she did not overdo her skincare routine and kept it simple. The rule of layering is to begin with the lightest products and end it with the thickest product to seal the moisture in. We totally loved how Bieber’s skin looked in the end.

While the steps shown by Bieber have promising results, these work great for those with dry and dehydrated skin. Oily skin types should steer clear from balmy products as they can clog pores. But, regardless, moisturisation for oily skin is important too. To know if your skincare routine is working for you, check out this guide.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle