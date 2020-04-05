Here’s how Alia Bhatt is spending her time during the lockdown

From reading books to staring at the sunset, Alia Bhatt is making the most of her time. (Photo: Instagram) From reading books to staring at the sunset, Alia Bhatt is making the most of her time. (Photo: Instagram)

Lockdown surely calls for unwinding in the best possible way. Whether it is following the best food trends from Dalgona coffee, catching up with your old friends or watching your favourite movies. The best part is that it allows us to reflect and in fact inculcate new habits. Alia Bhatt has been trying to learn something new with each passing day and make the most out of her period in self-isolation. Ahead, take a look at what she’s been doing to keep herself occupied.

There’s no feeling greater than catching up with your books which have been lying around the corner. It is a great hobby to pass your time and moreover, it keeps you interested and helps you initiate conversations.

Learning a little something every day really boosts your mood and there’s nothing like baking a cake and later munching on it. The lockdown allows for you to rekindle your love for cooking like never before. If you are looking for easy recipes, check it out here.

The quarantine allows you to explore new avenues and areas of interest. With online classes being the norm these days, you can enrol yourselves into one and by the end of the period, you could really be acing calligraphy or pencil shading or simply learning a new chord on the guitar.

With the air quality significantly improving and giving us a chance to witness clearer skies, it is a great time to enjoy the best of nature. Often, amidst the fast lanes, we forget to slow down and enjoy the little things like watching a sunset. Take your time and soak into nature.

Spend this time by picking up a new hobby like photography or simply some quality spend time with your pets. It only gets better when you start capturing them and Alia Bhatt surely knows how to do it right.

