Here’s all you need to know regarding the safety of using a regular sanitiser for your pet

The sanitisers that humans use isn't meant for your pets. (Photo: Pixabay)

With the pandemic in force, hand sanitisers have been our heroes sans any cape. Over the past few months, they have become a staple in our lives but can they be a staple for our pets too?

It is important to note that most hand sanitisers sold in the market are alcohol-based. They typically contain between 60 to 95 per cent of alcohol, usually in the form of ethanol or isopropanol. While this is an important component in killing the germs and acting as a disinfectant, it is not the best option for our pets. So how do we keep our pets protected from the coronavirus?

Anushka Iyer, Founder of Wiggles.in sheds light on the same. Take a look below.

Regular sanitizers are harmful for pets

“The sanitisers which we use consist of a large amount of alcohol (ethanol) and hydrogen peroxide to protect us, but they do not have the same effect on our pets,” points out Iyer.

Human sanitisers have proven to be harmful to pets when they remotely come in contact with the same because such chemicals may have a fatal effect on them. Like their eyes may become blurry or they could also experience lethargy and eventually fall unconscious or show symptoms of vomiting and seizures.

The alternative

Seeing how toxic hand sanitisers are and the harmful effects that they have on animals, the Indian market has started manufacturing sanitisers made especially for pets. “These pet sanitisers work like an antiseptic and include premium essential oils and ingredients that are completely safe for pets,” says Iyer.

Pet sanitisers are instant cleansers made especially for pets to protect them from harmful bacteria and germs. “They come in a liquid form like any normal sanitiser but are different from human-grade sanitisers. Easy to use and offering rinse-free protection on the go, they can be carried by pet parents while heading out for a walk or playtime at the park,” shares Iyer.

Do pet sanitisers really work?



“Pet sanitisers contain a minute amount of Benzalkonium Chloride which is vet-approved and safe in its nature thus acting as an effective germ-killer. It works like any other antimicrobial agent which kills up to 99.9 per cent of germs. “So even though they do not have alcohol in them, the antimicrobial agent works overtime to kill germs and viruses and if you are worried about your pet licking it, you don’t have to since it has a safe amount of the antimicrobial agent that is non-toxic for pets,” says Iyer.



In fact, they come in numerous variants containing premium essential oils such as holy basil which acts as a natural insect repellent, or even lavender which is great in preventing fungal infection. Not only that, there is also a lemongrass variant which acts as a natural deodorizer thus eliminating odour. “Since it is perfect for both dogs and cats, one bottle does the trick if you are a pet parent to both,” adds Iyer.



