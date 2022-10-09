Here’s all you need to know about active ingredients in skincare

The skincare industry is ever evolving, giving us new products and ingredients that claim to be better and result oriented. These days ‘active’ ingredients are creating quite a buzz and there is no dearth of people who have included them in their skincare regime.

What is an active in skincare?

An active is a proven ingredient in a skincare product that addresses the problem it is meant to target. As per Dr Chytra, a dermatologist, “actives are the elements of a product that generally are designed to deliver the benefits that are advertised on its label.”

Also, active ingredients must be approved by the FDA for both efficacy and safety before being brought to market.

According to the expert, it is important to understand the ingredients so that you purchase the right product to meet your skin goals. She shared the list of commonly-used actives and their benefits.

Alpha hydroxy acid (AHA): These are water soluble acids. The acid helps in peeling off the skin surface to give space for new pigmented cells to generate.

Beta hydroxy acids (BHA): These are oil soluble. It is best if you suffer from bumps and clogged pores on your face.

Vitamin C: It helps in brightening up the skin by improving the appearance of coarse lines and wrinkles on your skin.

Vitamin E: It acts as an antioxidant and it is a fat soluble vitamin. It creates a natural barrier on your skin to protect and keep the moisture intact.

Ceramide: These are lipids or fats which are found naturally in our skin cells. They make up 30-40per cent of our outer skin layer. It helps in retaining the moisture of the skin.

Niacinamide: It is a form of vitamin B3. It helps in building skin cells and protects the skin from pollution, toxins, sunlight, and other stressors.

Retinol: It is a form of vitamin A. It increases cell production and helps in unclogging pores. It also increases collagen production besides exfoliating your skin.

Hyaluronic acid: This acid makes your skin smooth and provides moisture to the skin. It also helps in reducing scars and helps in healing wounds faster.

